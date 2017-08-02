Hollywoodreporter

Film producer Frank DeMartini is seriously considering a run at unseating Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), The Hollywood Reporter learned on Thursday.

DeMartini, a former lieutenant under Avi Lerner, the prolific producer behind the Expendables and Rambo franchises, was approached by Republican party officials about two months ago to see if he’d run against Waters in California’s 43rd Congressional District, insiders say.

“You called me. It’s true. I am thinking about it,” DeMartini told THR on Thursday. “I’m being asked to consider a run. I still don’t have my ducks in a row. My team is in the process of building a website.”

DeMartini’s producer and executive producer credits include Mechanic: Resurrection and Ninja: Shadow of a Tear (both with Lerner), along with Elephant White, starring Kevin Bacon and Djimon Hounsou; Mad Money starring Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes and Ted Danson; and Journey to the End of the Night, starring Brendan Fraser.

DeMartini is among a small group of Republicans in Hollywood unafraid to mix it up with liberals in the famously left-leaning entertainment industry. In 2013, he and a dozen others in the industry met secretly in a Loews Hollywood Hotel with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who was chairman of the Republican National Committee at the time.

DeMartini also runs HollywoodRepublican.net, a website for commentary from conservatives in the entertainment industry. Last week, DeMartini wrote an article at the site under the headline, “It’s Time for Maxine Waters to Disappear.”

In the article, DeMartini writes that Waters appears “borderline senile” and that she “has gone completely off the rail on President Trump” as a leader in the impeachment movement.

He also writes that her positions have been “almost toxic to black Americans,” as well as to Hispanic business owners and Evangelical Christians.

“She stands for abortion on demand. She stands for gay marriage. And, she stands for transgender bathrooms. In fact, socially, she has absorbed every one of the Obama Administration’s most liberal positions,” DeMartini writes.

According to those familiar with his thinking, DeMartini plans to present himself to voters as the son of blue-collar, FDR Democrats from Long Island who didn’t cross party lines until voting for Ronald Reagan in 1980. DeMartini’s dad worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and was a cleaning man in a department store, while his mom was an aide at a school cafeteria.

While the congressional election is in November 2018, some are speculating that Waters may also be gearing up for a presidential run in 2020, which is why she is set to make an appearance Sunday in New Hampshire, an early primary state.

“Maxine Waters is too busy going national to think about her constituency,” said one person familiar with DeMartini’s plans.