Frank DeMartini is in Adam Carolla’s studio talking about running against Maxine Waters. Adam rants about Maxine’s politics and policies, and Frank explains why he’s decided to run against her. Adam then shows pictures of how terrible LA has gotten, and the guys discuss why there aren’t any republican choices in CA anymore. Other topics of conversation include how democrats exploit minorities, and the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment controversy. As the show wraps up, the guys talk about James Woods retiring from acting.