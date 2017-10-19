Frank DeMartini On Fox News Read the full Article

Movie producer Frank DeMartini, an outspoken conservative, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to oppose 14-term Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters in California next year.

DeMartini, a 55-year-old lawyer, is a rare conservative in left-leaning Hollywood, having mounted his own Republican Hollywood website — now his campaign website — and written several articles for Breitbart.com. His producing credits include “Mechanic: Resurrection” with Jason Statham, “Mad Money” with Diane Keaton, Ted Danson and Katie Holmes, “Elephant White” with Kevin Bacon and “Journey to the End of the Night” with Brendan Fraser. A native New Yorker who has lived in California since 1986, he announced his candidacy to represent the 43rd Congressional District on “The Adam Carolla Show.”

Waters, 79, has represented three districts in California since she was elected to the House in 1990. As the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, she has been a liberal lighting rod against President Trump and was one of at least 70 Democratic House members who refused to attend his inauguration last January.

“Maxine is one of the prime examples of what is wrong with Washington,” DeMartini told Fox News. “She has been in Congress so long she is out of touch with our community. She is out of touch with the country. She lives in a Washington bubble and it’s time for change, basically…”

“I think I am going to be the welcome change that the people in that district need. At least I can understand what is going on over there. I come from blue-collar parents. She came from them, but she has no idea what they are anymore.”

He’ll be facing an uphill battle.

